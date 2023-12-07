Don’t miss Executive Car Events 2023 - sponsored by Audi Charlotte

Join the fun and help raise $ for scholarships

If you or anyone you know is interested in cars...trucks...motorcycles or racing then you need to check out Executive Car Events 2023.

Joining us today to talk about it is Jeff Simmons, General Manager at Audi Charlotte and Tamsen Beroth Owner CEO of Speedology Lifestyle Solutions. Tamsen, along with her team and partners are true automotive enthusiasts and they take immense pride and joy in organizing events for local residents, car clubs and cruiser groups to enjoy. Her goal is to provide safe and entertaining events at exclusive and spacious venues where guest and participants can share and show their passion for all things related to the automotive and motorsports industries.

“We have partnered with Audi Charlotte to be our event title sponsor for the Executive Car Events 2023” says Beroth. She adds “ he event raises money for future NTI students who will become auto technicians.” “This is right up our alley” says Simmons. He adds not everyone is meant to go to college.” “With the aid of scholarships a student can choose to get a 16 months - 18 months vocational education in the auto industry.” There are plenty of jobs available in the industry. The auto industry is looking to employ good solid auto technician. The event is sure to be fun , exciting and educational. Here are the details:

The event is Jul 15, 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM EDT

NASCAR Technical Institute (NTI), 220 Byers Creek Road, Mooresville, NC 28117

But that’s not the only event on the schedule for the year , there is more on the schedule.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2023 AT 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM EDT

Executive Car Events CLT23 @ The NASCAR Technical Institute (Fall Fundraiser Auto Event)

NASCAR Technical Institute

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19th from 9am – 1pm, CARS AND CONVERSATION

Visit swww.speedologylifestylesolutions.com