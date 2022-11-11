Don't miss the Southern Christmas Show

Get your gifts, the show runs now through November 20th

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

The Southern Christmas Show is going on now until the 20th of November. You don’t want to miss it. Some of the vendors featured, have been staples at the Southern Christmas show for years. Vendors like 704 Shop that has all things Charlotte is always a favorite. 704 Shop is a local, Charlotte-based lifestyle brand, blending fresh designs & classic imagery with modern graphics for a contemporary look. Come buy their apparel, you will be glad you did. If you are looking for coasters, magnets and key chains, Laser Edge has you covered. Laser Edge is where craftmanship meets innovation. Get their products as gifts or use them to adorned your own home and person. If you are hungry get ready to wait in line because everyone will be a Helmut’s Original Austrian Strudel.

Helmut’s Strudel is layered, light, puff pastry wrapped around a delightful dessert filling. Their Strudel is available with apple, cheese, cherry or almond apricot filling. Helmut’s Original Austrian Style Strudel specializes in pastries which appeal to a wide range of tastes. The pastries are worth the wait.

If you are looking for something very unique and personal checkout Frog By Design. They can take maps and charts and make them personal. They can also take your pictures and transform the look of them. Their design are on 100 % linen. They are like so many of the vendors at the Southern Christmas Show a hit with the charlotte community. Hurry up grab a friend or family member and check out the Southern Christmas Show. For more information visit SouthernChristmasShow.com

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.