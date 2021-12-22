Don't overeat during the holidays

Kathy Joy shares some tips for our seniors to stay on track during the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eating can get out of control during the holiday season. It's okay to let yourself enjoy, but with some limits!

1. Keep your routine as normal as possible. If you alter your routine too much it is easy to let yourself slip and overeat or get off track.

2. Don't skip meals. Many of us like to save our appetite for the big holiday meal, but this leads to lots of overeating!

3. Eat everything with moderation and balance. If you know you are going to eat a lot of carbs at dessert, try to eat less carbs during the meal.