Dorm Room Cooking 101

Chef Yvette Kerns shares some recipes your college kid can make

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

3 Ingredient Chocolate Protein Molten Cake

1 ripe banana

1 egg

1 heaping scoop chocolate pea protein powder

Optional: chocolate chips, chocolate syrup, whipped topping





Spray mug with cooking spray , mash banana, add egg and protein powder. Beat well with a fork. Sprinkle chocolate chips on top. Microwave for 1 1/2-2 minutes. Drizzle with chocolate syrup and top with whipped cream.

Get a solid start to your school day with this fun to assemble and yummy Mason Jar omelette. This recipe is gluten free and can be made to be vegetarian and dairy free as well.





3 Ingredient Mason Jar Omelettes

1/2 cup egg white or egg beaters

1/4 cup shredded cheese

1/4 cup chopped vegetables of choice

Optional: 1/4 cup crumbled sausage, vegan crumbles, crumbled bacon, or chopped ham

Optional: Dash of garlic powder, salt, and pepper

Lightly coat mason jar with cooking spray. Add all ingredients to the jar. Cover lid and place in refrigerator overnight. When ready to eat shake jar until well mixed, remove lid cover with a paper plate and microwave for approximately 2 minutes until cooked through.

Black Bean, Spinach & Hummus Stuffed Sweet Potato

1 large sweet potato

1/4 cup black beans rinsed and drained

2 tablespoons of premade hummus

2 tablespoons of chopped walnuts

1/4 cup cooked spinach (fresh or frozen)

2 tablespoons of pomegranate seeds

Microwave sweet potato for 6 minutes. Set aside.

Microwave 1 small bag frozen spinach set aside.

Cut sweet potato in half. Spread hummus on both sides of the sweet potato, add cooked spinach, black beans, walnuts and pomegranate seeds. Enjoy!

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.