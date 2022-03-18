Dos and Don'ts of Recycling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In honor of Global Recycling Day, Sustain Charlotte shares some tips for recycling correctly.
Sustain Charlotte is a nonprofit organization helping to advance regional sustainability through smart growth. Our mission is to inspire choices that lead to a healthy, equitable, and vibrant community for generations to come.
Did you know that wishful recycling (placing items in recycling that is actually trash) costs Mecklenburg County $1.6M each year?
-You can only recycle plastic containers that have a neck smaller than the body of the container - water bottles, detergent bottles, 2-liter soda bottles, etc.
-Shredded paper cannot be recycled curbside because it's so small it will fall through the screens at the facility.
-Tin, steel, and aluminum cans are allowed to be recycled, but the food or drink in them can't. Be sure to wash them out first!
-While plastic bags aren't able to be processed by the County, many grocery stores have collection points where you can return your plastic bags.
-Bottle caps are too small to be recycled on their own, but if you leave them screwed on the bottle, they can be recycled.
