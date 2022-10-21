The Dottie Rose Foundation has created their first product: The Binary Bling Box

This helps young girls learn the core language of the computer with ease & have fun while doing it

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, the Dottie Rose Foundation serves to connect the dots within the technology and computer science sphere to educate, support, and inspire the next generation. They seek to create a supportive algorithm to close the gender gap for females in the field of technology and computer sciences.

Their foundation’s mission is to provide opportunities for all girls to learn computer science and understand how they can use in their everyday life and as a potential meaningful career choice.

The Binary Bling box is optimized for the highest doses of fun, learning, and delight every step of the way, where all can learn the core language of the computer with ease.

Binary code works by representing content (letters, symbols, colors) in a form that computers can understand.

This is done by breaking the content down into a numeric system of two digits “0” and “1”.

To accomplish this, computers use electrical impulses switching OFF and ON to represent these two digit numbers.

Learning to write and understand Binary code is the first step in understanding how computers work. In this kit, girls will learn how to write and understand binary code and then create their binary bling representing something of meaning to them.

Understanding how to write binary code is the first step in digital literacy and how computing devices understand information.

For more on Dottie Rose Foundation and the Binary Box go to DottieRoseFoundation.org.

