Dottie Rose Foundation summer camps and year long programs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer is rapidly approaching, which means it's time for summer camps and programs! The Dottie Rose Foundation has great camps happening year round that your kids will love.

According to the Dottie Rose Foundation website, some camps happening this summer include: Lego Robotics where campers will learn to “fail forward” as they work through iterations to debug, test and retest to complete builds and challenges, Theater and Tech where kids will learn more about what it takes to put on a show taught by two UNCC professors, Maker Collective Lemonade where girls will explore the venn diagram and intersection of the craft of making and STEM, Fashion and Tech where campers will discover how to combine hands-on techniques with computer-aided design software, electronics, and programming and Inspired Plastics which immerses students in innovation, engineering, creativity, and fun.

To get your kids signed up and to find out more information, go online to DottieRoseFoundation.org.

