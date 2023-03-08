Doughnut Bacon Jam Burger by Chef Mitzi Jackson, is delicious!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The rain outside today may have canceled a cookout or two, but that's not stopping Chef Mitzi from serving up some amazing burgers.
Chef Mitzi Jackson joined us on Thursday to share a burger she cooked on "Chopped on the Food Network"!.
For those not familiar with the show Chopped, four chefs call on their culinary skills as they face off against one another to prepare a spectacular three-course meal consisting of an appetizer, entrée and dessert. Each chef gets a mystery basket with surprise ingredients in it. It is up to the chefs to put those ingredients together to make something that is presented nicely, creative and delicious. The catch? In each round, they have to use all the ingredients the show provides them, however unlikely they might be (Gummi Bears, anyone?). At the end of each course, a panel of three guest judges "chops" one chef who fails to measure up in terms of taste, presentation and creativity. The last chef standing takes home bragging rights and a cool $10,000.
“When I appeared on Chopped, I made an amazing burger featuring a secret jam that was out of this world” says Chef Mitzi. She goes on to add “the burger today, is a mix of burger, brisket, short rib with shitake mushroom and tomato. The egg over medium tops off the burger but the secret is in the jam. The jam is a doughnut bacon jam instead of a traditional brown sugar jam." She adds “The producer of the show (Chopped) gave us doughnuts as a secret ingredient and I made mine into a jam.” For some added flavor barbeque sauce takes center stage and the buns are toasted. “I would encourage every chef to do a competition show like Chopped it will expand your culinary world” says Chef Mitzi. For more great recipe and food ideas visit me at ChefMitziJackson.me or follow her on Instagram @MJ_TheChef. Chef Mitzi-Jackson Robinson, owner of Twist by Chef MJ, focuses on a variety of food services including:
- In-Home Personal Chef & Meal Prep Services
- Food & Cooking Coaching
- Corporate and Private events such as anniversaries, birthdays, and family gatherings.
- Individual & Family Meal Planning