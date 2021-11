CHARLOTTE, N.C. — National Doughnut Day is November 5th. Reigning Doughnuts is a window out to 35th street in NODA. They share space with Growler's Pourhouse. They created a desert with frozen cake doughnuts. Each doughnut gets some whip cream and honey, with fruit sprinkled alongside the plate as well. You can find the desert at Growler's Pourhouse.