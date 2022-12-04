Three ways a cell phone can be helpful after a crash

Downer Law explains the importance of your phone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

One of the biggest thing to remember is call the police immediately, then take pictures and videos of scene.

You can also take a picture of the driver's license of the other driver and their insurance information so you have it.

If you wait too long, things could be moved or changed, when it comes to your case - an accurate acount of the accident scene is important.

The insurance companies and attornies will appreciate that you have pictures.

Pictures of the overall scene: street signs, etc. can also be helpful.

