Downer Law talks workers' compensation, and how they can walk you through the claims process

Andy Downer from Downer Law visited Charlotte Today to discuss how injuries on the job can impact more than just the person who is hurt.

Any time you are injured on the job, you will likely miss work which in result makes it harder to provide for your family. A lot of the time you can apply for short-term disability or seek workers compensation.

When the injury happens, you need to let someone know right away. You should also contact an attorney right away to get the right paperwork going. You need to know all the details of the injury to file the paperwork. When you hire an attorney, they can also help you find this information.

It is important to note that these cases can take a while. The injury comes first, so if that takes a while to take care of then the case itself may also take a whil to process.

You can reach out to Downer Law by calling 704-348-6700 or you can visit their website DownerLaw.com.

