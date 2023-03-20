CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Often times when are parents get older their need to be decisions made to make their lives less complicated. One area where there can be friction is when they need to move into another space. But how do you do that effectively, without stepping on your parents freedom or making them feel incapable or embarrassed? Here with more is Register Nurse, Teresa Parker with RN4U. Downsizing your parents can be a traumatic experience for your love ones. “ It’s not an easy thing to accomplish without the consent and input of mom and or dad” says Parker. Here are some steps you should take.
1. Steps to downsize
- Start early before a life event makes it necessary
- Make the decision, and remember it is your parents’ decision
- Remain positive and remain patient
- Decide together on a new home
- Declutter- allow your parents to choose which room to begin with; make sure you have boxes marked Yes and No- No Maybe. It will help in knowing what to keep or get rid of.
- Donate, sell or throw away items they are not going to be used.
- Move and make the new place really a home. Celebrate the occasion of moving to a new space.
- Sell the old home.
2. Be careful of your parents feelings, do not make them feel useless
- Keep your parents included in every step no matter how small.
- Always remember to be respectful to your parents and their belongings.
- Be compassionate, allow time to reminisce and remember the joyous memories spent in the home: do not be in a rush.
3. Keep or get rid of things before moving into new space
- What will fit in the new home? Items may be too big, or oversized and just not fit. Maybe sell those items.
- What would you like to keep in the family? There may be some heirlooms or family mementos that you want to bring to the new space.
- Get rid of duplicates, but keep sentimental objects; it will allow your parents to reflect on precious memories.
For more information visit RN4U.com