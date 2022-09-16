Dr. Brian Williams DDS offers a variety of services

Their low stress dentistry, uses state-of-the- art technology to offer a wide variety of services

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

If you need any work done on your teeth but are a little hesitant to get it done, our next guests are here to answer the questions that may be able to help make your decision easier. Dr. Brian Williams along with Dr. Chris May from Dr. Brian Williams DDS joined Charlotte Today.

When asked why people should use their services, here's what they had to say. "We offer a wide array of services in our award winning office. Our low-stress dentistry offer a wide array of services in our award winning office. Our low-stress dentistry environment includes: cleanings, exams, CEREC same day crowns, on-lays, in-lays, veneers, simple extractions, partial and full dentures, implant restorations, whitening, tooth colored fillings, periodontal care, simple root canals, and more. Sedation dentistry is available."

When it comes to technology, they use state-of-the-art equipment.

Their office features industry leading technology - designed to make your visit more comfortable, faster, and more precise. For example, all our chairside x-rays are done using high resolution digital x-ray pads which capture directly into your patient record. Also, our office has installed the Low Radiation CBCT scanner by VATECH Americas. This high-tech 3D scanner allows us to take both panoramic x-rays and full 3D CT scans, while doing so with substantially less radiation than traditional x-rays. This protects both your health and the health of our clinical staff.

They also have Covid-19 protocols in place.

COVID protocols are relaxed but still in place. You can text to pay and we still wear masks in the office. We also limit the amount of patients in the reception area at the same time. We also have an air filtration system placed on the HVAC 2 years ago at the beginning of COVID.