Dressing for success is crucial for your brand

Tips to improve your brand

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Are you struggling find clothes to wear to work, to interviews, to meetings, and big events. Is it hard to find what you need to speak to who you are?

It so hard to dress for success appropriately but Image Manager, Suzanne Libfraind and Emily Zimmermann of Grace Communication says it doesn't have to be.

It is so easy to get lost in the crowd, to shrink back to become unnoticeably because of not knowing what to do and where to turn. How does one stand out in this world full of competition in every arena?

Here are some tips:

Dress for success helps you Stand out

“Be very strategic because styling is important” says Libfraind. Everyone needs to dress well, for that job or interview or even social media events. Your appearance says so much about you. Not dressing well/appropriately can send a wrong message. Here is another tip to incorporate, everyone should have a sport jacket on hand and readily accessible. You may keep it in the car at work but have it handy just in case you need it.



Brand Personality

Brand personality is a set of human characteristics that are attributed to a brand name. Companies and individuals should accurately define their brand personalities so they resonate with the right consumers. Your brand should aim to elicit a positive emotional response from a targeted audience. Ask yourself, What are your core values? What is your mission? What is it that you want people to feel? How would you liked to be represented? All these questions and the answers will help define your brand personality.

Authenticity

Be your authentic self. If you don’t like something or something makes you feel uneasy then don’t engage. It is important to be who you are. Developing your style and brand is 100% about you. “If you don’t like something and it is included in your brand, you’ll have a tough time sticking to it” says Zimmermann. Be authentic! Your customers, clientele etc.. and more importantly you will benefit from it.