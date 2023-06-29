Drift on Lake Wylie is now open for lunch on Thursday and Friday

Enjoy a delicious mid day meal by the water

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, Drift is a chef-driven chophouse on Lake Wylie from the team that brought you the Pump House and Napa at Kinglsey. Drift’s contemporary barn look serves as a throwback to Gaston county’s farming roots while also bringing into focus its modern lake life.

Drift’s seasonal cuisine is predominantly anchored by exceptional ingredients locally grown and sourced year-round from North and South Carolina.

Their menu of ingredient-driven, chophouse-inspired food is served alongside refreshing cocktails and an exciting, curated wine list.

Drift is now open for lunch on Thursday and Friday! You can now eat delicious food and enjoy lake views during lunch time during the week. They will be open for lunch 11:30 am to 2:30 pm.

To keep up to date and see the full menu go online to Driftlkw.com

