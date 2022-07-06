Drink a Pint, Save a Pup is this weekend

South Charlotte Dog Rescue's event is this weekend at Devil's Logic Brewing

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The South Charlotte Dog Rescue visited Charlotte Today on Tuesday to talk about their exciting event 'Drink a Pint, Save a Pup' happening this weekend, and to introduce us to some adorable pets available for adoption.

This event is a great way to meet some adoptable pets and enjoy a good drink at the same time. Join the South Charlotte Dog Rescue at Devil's Logic brewing for a meet and greet with the pups. You will also see a lot of great vendors, as well as some great places to grab a bite to eat. All of this plus you will be raising funds and awareness for the South Charlotte Dog Rescue.

There is also a Fit with Fido class taking place in the parking lot from 11am to noon. The rest of the event begins at noon and will go until 3om.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

For more information go online to southcharlottedogrescue.com.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.