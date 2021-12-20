Heidi Billotto shares 6 local ways to drink local

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Six sensational ways to Drink Local this Holiday Season - all of them locally produced right here in North Carolina!

1 - Le Blue Water and Mighty Muscadine Grape Juice. This bottled water is processed and bottled in North Carolina and is steam vapor distilled so its ultra pure with no minerals or chemicals. buy locally order online or have it delivered to your home or office.

The juice is made from local NC muscadine grapes. 100 percent juice ,no added sugar, not made from concentrate, BPA free bottles - great antioxidant

2 - 1000 Piers Gin from Hackney Distillery in Washington NC 1000piersgin.com

3 - Javesca Coffee Roastery in Charlotte, NC, javesca.com

They produce ground coffee, whole beans and nitro cold brew in cans. And they are THE coffee in the Muddy River Rum coffee rum.

Added bonus - this company's mission is to feed the hungry - for every lb. of coffee sold, they donate 4 meals.

4- Muddy River Rum from Belmont NC - muddyriverdistillery.com. This is the Carolina's First Rum and they have a new variety just out in time for the holiday season - coffee rum and of course their spiced rum is great for eggnogs and hot apple cider

5 - Sutlers Gin from Sutler's Spirit Company in Winston Salem NC sutlersspiritco.com. The first legal distillery in Winston-Salem in 200 years