Drink Pure Intentions Coffee for your Mid Day Pick Me Up

They have a lot of great varieties for you to try

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

A shoutout this Wednesday to Pure Intentions Coffee for joining the Charlotte Today family. Pure Intentions Coffee is locally roasted here in Charlotte. They're serving up great mugs and great coffee. It's the perfect mid day pick me up!

How much coffee do you think most people need to get through the day? A new survey found Mondays are the days we need the most coffee to get through the day. Over 3 in 4 of us need at least 2 cups of coffee to feel productive and 60% of us turn to a hot cup of coffee to improve our mood at work.

Be sure to join us every Wednesday for your mid day pick me up brought to you by Pure Intentions Coffee.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.