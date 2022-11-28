Dry Pro partners with the Charlotte Rescue Mission to help people in the QC!

Join Dry Pro and the Charlotte Rescue Mission to combat addiction

Giving Tuesday is a day that encourages people to give back in whatever ways they can. It presents nonprofit organizations with the chance to raise even more money than they would on an average day of giving, which is why many organizations create special campaigns to participate in this day of giving. Here with more is Ron Weatherly, founder of Dry Pro and Tony Marciano president and c-e-o of Charlotte Rescue Mission.

“We (Dry Pro) have partnered with the Charlotte Rescue Mission to help combat addiction in the Queen City” says Weatherly. Dry Pro has agreed to match all gifts given to the organization on Giving Tuesday up to $25,000.00! This effort will help the Mission continue their incredible work in the Queen City. "We both are in the business of fixing cracked foundations" says Weatherly.

The Charlotte Rescue Mission was founded in 1938 by a group of Christian business people who wanted to serve those facing homelessness. Because many people who came to the Mission for help during those early years were struggling with addiction, the Mission decided to pivot to focus on addiction recovery. “We believe that professional counseling and therapy is necessary to help individuals to overcome the consequences of alcoholism and other drug addiction” says Marciano. Therefore, through a process of discipleship, individuals must “transform by the renewing of their mind” (Romans 12:2) and must learn to “walk in the Spirit that they might not fulfill the desires of the flesh” (Galatians 5:16).