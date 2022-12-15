Delicious salmon and fried rice from DTR SouthPark

They have lots of great events throughout the week as well

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you’re out and about shopping this holiday season, don’t forget to fuel up at one of our local restaurants! Chef Jonathan Shuler from DTR SouthPark joined the show to make their signature seared salmon.

DTR SouthPark offers lunch Monday through Friday, starting at 11 a.m. They are located in SouthPark - 4905 Ashley Park Ln Suite J, Charlotte, NC 28210

Menu highlights include:

Roasted Oysters with chipotle herb butter

Grandma’s Stuffed Peppers with lamb, veal, and rice stuffed in baby bell peppers with feta and red pepper remoulade

Burger with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house pickles, on a brioche bun

Some events DTR SouthPark offers:

Half price select bottles of Cabernet every Monday

Flight Night (three glasses of red or white mixed at $26 per person with a complementary cheese and charcuterie plate) every Tuesday

Live jazz music every other Wednesday

Half price select bottles of Pinot Noir every Thursday

Be sure to follow them on social media at @dtr_southpark and find them on Resy to make your lunch or dinner reservation.

