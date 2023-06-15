DUPP & SWAT Fresh2Death

F2D: It's Giving Ballroom has full day of activities planned

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — DUPP AND SWAT is once again turning up the volume on Black creatives with FRESH2DEATH: It's Giving Ballroom on Saturday, June 17!

Thursday morning, Davita Galloway and Travis Barnes joined us on Charlotte today.

This Saturday's event, is building off the wildly successful FRESH2DEATH activation at Camp North End last fall, meditation, scavenger hunts and singing bowls.

F2D: IT’S GIVING BALLROOM has a full day of activities planned, including:

IT’S GIVING GOOD BREAD: Rooftop drag brunch

IT’S GIVING RUNWAY: Fashion show

IT’S GIVING KIKI: Kiki ball with categories of runway,

Davita and her brother, Dion Galloway, founded DUPP&SWAT in 2010 to meet the needs of Black creatives in the region. They are pushing boundaries and leading the way in Charlotte and beyond: Davita recently organized the wildly successful “GraphicGarMINT,” exhibit at the Mint Museum Uptown, alongside the groundbreaking “Kiki Ballroom 101” event.

Their initial FRESH2DEATH installation at the Mint Museum Uptown drew more than 1,500 attendees. More than 2,000 people attended the second iteration at Camp North End last fall. The siblings are expecting to exceed those numbers at the upcoming west side event.

Tickets are on sale online via Eventbrite, and range in price from free to $150. Everyone who attends must have a ticket, and a free ticket will grant access to everything (except the brunch). During the fashion show and kiki ball, free ticket holders will be granted entry, but not a seat. For more information, visit duppandswat.com.

MORE ABOUT DUPP&SWAT

Founded in 2010 in Charlotte, DUPP&SWAT is a Black-owned creative studio providing opportunities, resources and platforms for creatives of color. Siblings Dion (Dupp) and Davita (Swat) Galloway have created a safe space for artists that takes cues from the community, for the community. In the past 12 years, that welcoming responsiveness has grown to include retail, clothing design, events, exhibits, music festivals, art installations and a non-profit, CROWNKEEPERS. For more information, visit duppandswat.com

To see the dancers (we featured on CT) from House of Telfar in action this Fall, head to "The Emerald City Kiki Ball" October 21st 5:30pm-2am. Learn more here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-emerald-city-kiki-ball-tickets-537873633517?fbclid=IwAR3eD315A7Ae3gHGl3lDod4HN6EtkSIlERLv-klh8FBdlIVoMAKtdn8_aDc_aem_th_Abgdet7Nqe3VkvoI3AQbcXx8R0ZuS-LJFJc1e4k9XtPvIuGKZCCJtWHnrsLzkFWJqxb4_xrNFKxL9zU-IPcPo-LI&mibextid=Zxz2cZ (Carolina Chapter of The Artistic House of Telfar)

