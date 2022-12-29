DWTS Charlotte raising money to fight Breast Cancer

Join Meghan Trainor and all the dancers at DWTS Charlotte in the Fight against Breast Cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Wednesday, our good friend and motivational fitness Coach Meghan Trainor joined us to talk Dancing With The Stars Charlotte, DWTS is raising money to help fight against Breast Cancer. This year Meghan is one of the dancers taking part in the big event.

Sharing a little more about her background - here's how Meghan describes herself: "Hi, friends! Wow I am so excited to be a part of the 2023 DWTS team, to dance, have fun, meet new people and most importantly, to make an impact through your generosity and support! A little background about me, I have been in Charlotte since 2006, growing up just north of Atlanta. After graduating from Elon University where I played on the Women's Golf team and the Panhellenic board of my sorority. I was the first female golf pro at Quail Hollow Club just after college which was an amazing opportunity” says Trainor.

"I am so excited to be a part of DWTS and support an amazing cause. I also can't wait to get dressed up and hit the stage to dance! I will be dancing for one of my best friends, Debbie Munoz, who courageously beat breast cancer a few years ago. I am also dedicating my time to my BBT community and the CLAMS currently fighting to beat breast cancer."

You can help support Trainor and her Dancing with the Stars Charlotte partner by making a donation through her page. The process is fast, easy and secure. With the help of people like you Trainor says "we have raised over 29K to date. Please visit https://www.classy.org/fundraiser/4054482 Thanks so much for your support. "

