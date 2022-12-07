Dynamic Health Carolinas, helps federal employees who are injured

They know the system, and paperwork that needs to be completed

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

According to Dynamic Health, Dynamic Health Carolinas is a state-of-the-art medical rehabilitation facility that offers a multi-disciplinary approach and technology that is not available anywhere else in the area.

Their staff includes Medical Doctors, Chiropractors, Nurse Practitioners, Massage Therapists and highly trained Medical Assistants all working as an integrated team to provide the best available care. Dynamic Health Carolinas as part of Federal Injury Centers specializes in Federal Workers Compensation Claims and treatments. They work with OWCP office of workers compensation program, supervisors and Union leaders .

As part of Federal injury Centers, they have access to in depth knowledge of the Federal Workers Compensation process and can provide detailed assistance with the all of the forms, documentation and guidelines that can be frustrating for patients. Their medical provider team, administrative team and case manager are working to provide the very best care while dealing with your case.

For more information or to book an appoint: visit dynamichealthcarolinas.com You can also call or text (704)525-6288.

