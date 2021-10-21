Earn extra cash for the holidays

SouthernSavers.com has ideas to help you bring in some extra cash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ways to Make Extra Money Before the Holidays

There are lots of businesses currently hiring part-time and full-time employees. Rather than getting a second job, Jenny Martin from Southern Savers has some great ways to earn side money before Christmas on your own time. Here is a list of opportunities from Southern Savers.

Mystery Shopping

Make side money just for doing the things you already need to do. Sign up to be a mystery shopper and get paid $5-$50 per shop. Many are for places you are already headed like grocery stores, banks, getting your oil changed, even eating out. To get started check out BestMark or the mobile app Mobee.

Test Out New Websites

Companies like TrymyUI.com hire regular people to test out new websites. Get paid $10 per test and get an average of 3-4 websites to test each week. You are giving feedback on how easy their website is to figure out and use.

Sell Photos and Artwork Online

Shutterstock allows anyone to submit photos online. You’ll get paid when someone actually pays for and downloads the picture. If you’re an aspiring artist, sites like Red Bubble and TeeSpring will let you put your artwork on anything from coffee mugs to T-shirts.

Deliver Groceries & Take Out for Shipt, Instacart, BiteSquad, or DoorDash

These are all huge right now and in need of more employees. If you have a car or bicycle you can make about $20/hr. You get paid by the job and thru tips. The best part, you can be up and earning money with most of these within a couple days!

Sell Things Online

A classic way to earn extra cash is to get rid of extra things you already have! Now is the perfect time to list things you aren’t using on Facebook Marketplace, Ebay and even Craigslist. Make extra cash, plus make some room for anything new you get this Christmas!