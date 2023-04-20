Earth Day: Growing Your Own Food & Attracting Pollinators

Earth Day is this Saturday, April 22nd and Pike Nursery has a great event

Earth Day is this Saturday, April 22nd. How can we celebrate the Earth and be more environmentally friendly? By gardening of course! Freda Rosen from Pike Nurseries joined Charlotte Today to show us how to start our own garden this spring.

When you grow your own food, you know exactly where it came from and how it was grown. You can go as organic/all-natural as you want. Homegrown is more eco-friendly – has a lower carbon footprint. No plastic packaging, no fuel used to ship it. Save money at the grocery store + it’s more flavorful than store-bought

To grow a veggie garden, the most important thing you’ll need is full sun - 6 or more hours of direct sunlight. Next, choose what you love to eat --- tomatoes, sweet peppers, hot peppers, cucumbers, zucchini, squash, beans, peas --- there are lots of options. Have fun with it --- plant your favorites and try something new too! If you’re close with your neighbors or family, y’all can grow different things and then share your harvest.

No matter was size space you have – from pots on a balcony to raised beds to a big plot in the ground, you can grow your own produce! Just make sure your containers are big enough for extensive root systems - at least 14 inches wide.

Pollinators are butterflies, bees, moths, birds, and more that transfer pollen from flower to flower as they search for food. Pollination is CRITICAL for our planet – it’s how plants reproduce and how food crops produce their harvest.

In addition to your veggie garden, plant native species & pollen/nectar rich plants to provide them food. Some examples include:

Flowers: Coneflowers, Black Eyed Susans, Salvia, Bee Balm & Milkweed

Trees/Shrubs: Redbud, Dogwood, Raspberry/Black & Blueberry – pollinators love flowers & we get fruit!

Add a saucer to your garden with pebbles and sand. Keep water in it to give butterflies and bees a place to drink.

Avoid pesticides – they harm good bugs as well as bad bugs. Use organic pest control options like beneficial bugs (ladybugs & praying mantises) which will eat the harmful bugs.

