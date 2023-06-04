Easter Brunch Recipe Inspiration

Lifestyle Contributor, Limor Suss shares some easy, tasty, Easter recipes using Libby's Vegetables

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

On Thursday's show, Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shared some Easter essentials to add to your shopping list.

Whether you're hosting an Easter brunch, a springtime soirée, or just looking for a fresh and flavorful way to incorporate more veggies into your meals, Libby’s Vegetables’ recipes are the perfect solution.

From sweet and savory carrot dishes to fun carrot-based pastries, they’ve got something for everyone, and it’s 100% Easter bunny approved.

Sponsored by Limor Media

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.