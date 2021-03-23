Easter made easy

From filling up baskets, to decorating, these items have you covered

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares some Easter essentials!

Find everything you need to celebrate Spring, including new home items from Fieldcrest at JCPenney and https://www.jcp.com

Crayola's Egg Chalk and Egg & Chick Chalk, and new Color Wonder products, are must-have items for every Easter basket!

Kinder has launched the Kinder Kalendar, an online destination featuring daily activities to help families countdown to Easter together! Don't forget the Happy Plush Easter Gift Box and Kinder Joy 4 pack!

