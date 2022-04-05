Easy exercises for Seniors to improve their dexterity

Improve your dexterity with Body and Soul Senior Fitness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We lose dexterity and agility as we age, and that can be very frustrating for seniors that are accustomed to doing normal tasks like picking up small object. Fitness instructor Kathy Joy from Body and Soul senior fitness has some timely exercises to help improve dexterity and agility.



Balloon Exercises

Grip the balloon with all fingers and then alternate, holding the balloon each time with just two fingers. This exercise increases dexterity. Most seniors can imagine gripping a door knob or picking up a can of vegetables or holding a cane. This exercise is great for those normal function of life. The balloon exercise is also great for opening a jar . The twisting and gripping motion will strengthen your hand wrist and fingers.

Pistachio Exercise

Pick up the pistachio and place them in a different location. Now use the other hand to repeat the exercise. This exercise deals directly with fine motor skills particularly picking up small object, like coins or writing with a pencil. This is a great exercise for reclaiming one’s dexterity.