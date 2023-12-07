Easy Gluten Free Recipes for the Entire Family

Chef Mitzi Jackson can meal prep for your whole family

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today Chef Mitzi Jackson joined Charlotte Today to make some delicious gluten free recipes for the whole family. Eating gluten free can be difficult, but finding ways to still eat something tasty can make it much easier.

Starting with breakfast, an acai bowl! You'll blend up your acai and some fruit, and add various cut up fruit into the bowl. Chef Mitzi also added some gluten free granola as well as some nutella!

Next for lunch is a BBQ chicken pizza on a cauliflower crust. You can purchase cauliflower crusts already premade at the store. Then spread some BBQ sauce on the crust, and add your chicken, onions and cilantro! You can also add cheese.

Lastly for lunch Mitzi made a Sweet potato and Turkey skillet with avocado. This recipe is easy to make and can be served right in the skillet.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.