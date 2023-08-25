Easy Meals & Snack Solutions sponsored by Sprouts Farmers Market

Back to school solutions with Chef Jessica Formicola

Example video title will go here for this video

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Most modern families face busy schedules with work, school and extra-curricular activities. The challenge is to create quality meals even when life gets hectic. That requires inspired planning and some help from an expert. Today, TV personality, cookbook author and recipe developer Jessica Formicola is teaming with Sprouts Farmers Market to share tips for creating tasty meals in minutes for families. “It doesn’t matter whether we are talking about breakfast (chocolate pancakes), lunch boxes (Honest kids, Once upon a farm), afterschool (Kiddie Charcuterie) or dinner (chicken Alfredo/tacos) Sprouts Farmers Market has you covered” say Formicoda

Here are some of her tips:

FORMICOLA’S FAVORITE EASY MEALS CHECKLIST:

SELECTION – Natural, organic & gluten-free foods including everything from produce, meats & vitamins to supplements & more

SUPER-FOODS – High-quality ingredients at excellent prices

CHANGE IT UP – Heat-and-eat or One Pan Meals for convenience

RESOURCES – Savings with exclusive promotions & digital coupons

Let this amazing supermom Jessica Formicola, share some of her new recipes for easy to make back-to-school meals. Start your kids on a path of healthy living with Sprouts Farmers Market. For more information visit Sprouts.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.