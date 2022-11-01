Easy Middle Eastern “all in one” stew

Ernie Adler shares a hearty and healthy recipe that keeps you on track with your resolutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

For the stew start off with 4-6 bone in chicken thighs. Pre-mix your seasoning with coriander, cumin, paprika, salt, and cinnamon. Rub the thighs with olive oil and lightly season both sides, then grill and set aside. An alternative would be to cut thighs after grilling into bite sized pieces.

While the chicken is grilling prep other items for grilling. Cut 2 onions into thirds, a sweet potato into quarters, and butternut squash into pieces. Grill all until lightly charred and let cool. Grill the onions and potato directly on the grill, and the squash in a grill pan.

Heat your grill to 400 degrees, in a deep cast iron pan or pot heat up olive oil and sauté garlic for a few minutes until fragrant. Then add in fire roasted diced tomatoes, garbanzo beans, raisins, black olives, chicken, potato, squash, onions, and chicken stock. Bring to a low boil and reduce heat, simmer for 10-15 minutes stirring every few minutes.