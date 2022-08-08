Easy no cook recipe for quick meals

Watermelon "steak" salad from chef Andria Gaskins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Watermelon “Steak” Salad

Makes 4 servings

Dressing

½ cup light olive oil

¼ cup canola oil

¼ cup white balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon sugar

¼ to ½ teaspoon chili lime seasoning

Kosher salt

Coarse-ground pepper

Salad

6 cups assorted baby salad greens (such as spinach, arugula, kale, spring mix)

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

1 Roma tomato, seeded and small-diced

½ cup pickled red onions, recipe follows

½ cup small-dice cantaloupe

½ cup small-dice English cucumber

¼ cup small-dice cherries

Kosher salt

Coarse-ground pepper

4 (1¼-inch-thick) chilled seedless watermelon slices, rinds removed

¼ cup salted pepitas

Combine the olive oil and canola oil in a 1-cup liquid measuring cup. Whisk the vinegar, mustard, chili lime seasoning, ½ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Slowly drizzle in the oil while whisking continuously until the mixture is combined and blended well.

Toss the greens, cheese, tomato, onions, cantaloupe, cucumber, and cherries in a large bowl with a quarter of the dressing. Mix ½ teaspoon salt and the sugar in a small bowl to combine and sprinkle over the watermelon. Arrange salad on top of each watermelon slice and sprinkle with pepitas. Serve immediately with the remaining vinaigrette.

Pickled Onions

Makes about 1½ cups

1 medium red onion, peeled and thinly sliced

3 cups hot water

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup white wine vinegar

¼ cup rice vinegar

1 garlic clove, halved

5 black peppercorns

3 small thyme sprigs

Place the onions in a fine-mesh sieve over the sink. Slowly pour the hot water over the onions and let them drain.

Add the sugar, salt, vinegar, garlic, peppercorns, and thyme sprigs to a pint jar. Stir to dissolve. Add the onions to the jar and gently stir to evenly distribute the ingredients. Allow onions to sit for at least 30 minutes before using. Store in the refrigerator for up to four weeks.

