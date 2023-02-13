Easy outfit transitions: office to evening in a flash

Arivella in Dilworth makes outfit upgrades easy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arivella is a women's clothing boutique in Charlotte, located at 1721 Kenilworth Avenue.

Tomorrow is Valentine's Day, this year it falls on a Tuesday - so many people may be going straight from work out to dinner or to meet up with their loved ones.

On Monday Jillian Hill stopped by to help us pick looks that make the transition from day to night a little easier.

Some of the top trends she shared: oversized blazers, trousers, and button ups paired with more casual pieces. By combining the looks you can get a more urban look.

Mia was wearing an example of an oversized blazer with a cute dress and heels. She tells us, it takes the "corporate look" to the next level.

Jill was wearing trouser pants, and a button up - which you'd wear to work...but then could easily transition out by swapping the trousers for jeans ..or by swapping the button up with a shimmery fun top.

Trends in fashion world now can be worn across the board. shoparivella.com

