Easy Tasty, No Cook Meals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We want to give you parents a break in the kitchen and teach you how to make an easy tasty meal. So, let’s continue with are week of no cook recipe with Chef Jill Aker Ray. Since it’s the “dog days of summer” and too hot to cook, Chef Jill says “ you can make this delicious salad and enjoy it as a snack with tortilla chips, topped with rotisserie chicken or tuna.” You can also have it as a lettuce wrap. No oven required! Here is Chef Jill Aker Ray with her No Cook Recipe: Carolina Caviar
Ingredients
- 1 can Black-eyed peas-drained
- 1 cup Celery-diced
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro or parsley
- 1 can sweet Corn or 3 ears fresh
- 1/2 pint grape tomatoes -quartered
- 1/2 Green pepper-diced
- 1/2 Red pepper-diced
- 1 Small sweet onion
- 1 can Pinto beans-drained
- 1 can Black beans- drained
- 1 jalapeño -minced and seeded
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1½ C Zesty Italian Dressing. (Homemade recipe below)
Mix and ingredients thoroughly and add dressing to blend as you like. Tastes better after marinating a few hours.
DRESSING:
- 2 TBSP Italian seasoning
- 1 tsp red pepper flakes
- ¼ cup parmesan cheese
- 1-1 ½ cups olive oil
- ½ cup red wine vinegar
Place all ingredients in a mason jar, seal tightly and shake vigorously. Shake before serving. Keeps for 7 days refrigerated.
Enjoy the refreshing salad without working up a sweat. For more delicious recipes visit ChefJillakerray.com