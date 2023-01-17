Easy Things To Stop Buying & Save Money

Tips to help you save money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The impulse to spontaneously buy something , anything is a common problem we all have that prevents us from saving money. Today, Jenny Martin from Southern Savers has several tips to help us save money. Here they are:

Tip 1: Take a break from impulse buys.

This means staying away from clearance sections and the dollar spot area as you walk into stores. Don't grab the magazines at checkout and definitely don't head into the gas station for a little snack.



Tip 2: Skip Getting Coffee Out

Grabbing coffee out costs over $3 a cup more than you can make it at home. If you need it to be fancy then get spray whipped cream at the grocery store... but this one step alone will have a big impact for some people!

Tip 3: Cancel Subscriptions

Have magazines you haven't read, or more streaming services than you ever watch. Cancel things you aren't using and see the savings add up each month.

Tip 4: Skip Non-Essential Grocery Items

Now is a great time to cut spending on grocery items you don't need. For example, drinks like juice and soda are not essential to sustenance and nutrition. Avoid bakery and deli items, too, as they are almost never on sale.

Tip 5: Take a Break from New Clothes

Give yourself a challenge to buy no new clothes for a month! For some of us this isn't hard, but for others it's already making you cringe. If you have things you or the kids need then have fun trying to get a deal and shop thrift this month!

Tip 6: Avoid the Gym Membership

If your budget is tight, getting into a new monthly contract with a gym isn't a good idea. There are hundreds of free workout videos online, and lots of great free workout apps. Grab a friend for motivation and get healthy without adding to your debt.