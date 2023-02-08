x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Charlotte Today

Easy ways to continue healthy habits - sponsored by Wingate by Wyndham, GUM Brand, Dove Men+Care, and Arnicare

Find out more about National Wellness Month, on TipsOnTV.com

More Videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. 

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

August is National Wellness Month, a busy time when people need a reminder to continue healthy habits.

On this morning's show we were joined by Dr. Yael Varnado (Dr. V), the founder of Get Checked Four Life.

Dr. V is a practicing physician at John's Hopkins and a regular contributor on national TV Shows. Wednesday morning, Dr. V shared ways to re-focus efforts on self-care, managing stress and promoting healthy routines.  

During summer, it’s easy to lose track of healthy habits. As kiddos get ready to head back to school, it’s the perfect time to prioritize selfcare, manage stress, and create healthy routines.  

Below are some timely lifestyle changes necessary to avoid getting sick.  

DR. V’s TIPS FOR STAYING HEALTHY IN SUMMER:  

REST & RELAXATION: The importance of taking care of oneself, including planned breaks & vacations 

DENTAL HYGIENE: Teeth care equals total care for complete wellness 

HEALTHY HYDRATION: Nourishing the body with enriching lotions along with a skin care regime 

EXERCISE RECOVERY: Homeopathic medicine for quick relief

For more information head to: tipsontv.com

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Get to know hosts Mia and Eugene by reading their bio pages and following them on social media.

  

Before You Leave, Check This Out