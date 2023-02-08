Easy ways to continue healthy habits - sponsored by Wingate by Wyndham, GUM Brand, Dove Men+Care, and Arnicare

Find out more about National Wellness Month, on TipsOnTV.com

August is National Wellness Month, a busy time when people need a reminder to continue healthy habits.

On this morning's show we were joined by Dr. Yael Varnado (Dr. V), the founder of Get Checked Four Life.

Dr. V is a practicing physician at John's Hopkins and a regular contributor on national TV Shows. Wednesday morning, Dr. V shared ways to re-focus efforts on self-care, managing stress and promoting healthy routines.

During summer, it’s easy to lose track of healthy habits. As kiddos get ready to head back to school, it’s the perfect time to prioritize selfcare, manage stress, and create healthy routines.

Below are some timely lifestyle changes necessary to avoid getting sick.

DR. V’s TIPS FOR STAYING HEALTHY IN SUMMER :

REST & RELAXATION: The importance of taking care of oneself, including planned breaks & vacations

DENTAL HYGIENE: Teeth care equals total care for complete wellness

HEALTHY HYDRATION: Nourishing the body with enriching lotions along with a skin care regime

EXERCISE RECOVERY: Homeopathic medicine for quick relief

