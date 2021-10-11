Easy ways to cruise through the holidays in a healthy way

Eat before you go to a party and bring something with you

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.

Dr. Ashley Lucas with PHD Weight Loss and Nutrition has these tips for cruising through the holidays in a health way.

First, eat before you go to a party. That way you won't be hungry when you get there.

Bring something to the party that you know is healthy. Low carb cookies, crackers, salami and cheese are good options. Or a salad that's not lathered in vegetable oil.

Bring a dry red wine or sparkling water.