Easy ways to save in the new year!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Not even a week into the new year and a lot of people are trying to find ways to cut costs. Our good friend, Jenny Martin with Southern Savers has some tips you may not have thought of. Saving money is hard for people because of mindless spending. Martin says "the little purchases we make and don't think about eat into our extra cash." We are so busy that we don't take the time to be prudent. Here are the tips you need.