Easy ways to save in the new year!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Not even a week into the new year and a lot of people are trying to find ways to cut costs. Our good friend, Jenny Martin with Southern Savers has some tips you may not have thought of. Saving money is hard for people because of mindless spending. Martin says "the little purchases we make and don't think about eat into our extra cash." We are so busy that we don't take the time to be prudent. Here are the tips you need.
Tip 1: Skip the drive thru & quick stops
Tip 2: Have a meal plan for the week and stick to it!
Tip 3: Cook extra each night for easy lunches and leftovers.
Tip 4: Head to the library or use free apps instead of buying books or paying for subscriptions.
Tip 5: Only use one streaming platform per month, cancel others and change them up through the year.
Tip 6: Set up automated savings.
For more visit SouthernSavers.com.