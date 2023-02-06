Eat Black Charlotte Week starts today

Make sure to check out the Food Truck Rally on June 10th, Mariah's Taco Spot will be featuring a special Ox Tail Taco!

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eat Black Charlotte Week runs June 2-11 with an exciting festival and food truck rally on Saturday, June 10 from 2-7 p.m. at Victoria Yards and The Market at 7th Street Uptown. This is their third year hosting the Eat Black Charlotte Food & Culture festival and it continues to grow each year! It’s a great way to celebrate Black-owned food and beverage businesses and vendors in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area.

During Eat Black Charlotte Week, participating Black-owned businesses will feature special deals on menus so it’s a great and affordable way to try new restaurants or food trucks! The festival is FREE to attend.

They moved the festival to Victoria Yards to be more central to the community and they extended the hours for the event. This also allows attendees to take the Light Rail to the event or find paid parking on the street or surrounding lots.

For more information, go online to eatblkclt.com.

On the Friday's show we also featured Mariah's Taco Spot - one of the many food trucks taking part in the Rally on June 10th. For a look at her many taco options, entire menu, and to place an order head to mariahstacospot.com

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.