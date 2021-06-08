CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for ways to support black-owned businesses here in Charlotte, Eat Black Charlotte Week is the best way to do it! Eat Black Charlotte Week goes until June 12th and supports black-owned restaurants in our area. There are 35+ restaurants participating and they all will have pre fixed lunch and dinner menus to dine from. The celebration will end with the EAT BLK CLT Food and Cultural Festival at The Unknown Brewing Co from 11am to 3pm and at 1501 South Mint from 4pm to 6pm.