Eat and drink local

You'll love these local eats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While you may know all about area farmers markets and all the locally grown goods farmers bring to the table, you may not know about lots of other culinary offerings that are made and produced in North Carolina. Charlotte Culinary expert, Heidi Billotto is here to guide the way.

First is Magpies, a Charlotte baked mom and daughter operation. These women make delicious sweet and savory hand pies - available to order online for home delivery or pick up at several area farmers markets.

Next is Thoughtful Baking. Chef Mary Jayne Wilson makes wonderful sweet and savory pies in two different sizes.

Next, fresh local eggs are always in season. Symbio Farms is a relatively new farm in Monroe producing quail, chicken ,duck, turkey and eventually goose eggs.

From Raleigh, a fun new company called 1EATZ a great way to spice up breakfast ,lunch or dinner or anytime of day. These are single serve egg seasonings -delicious blends of dried veggies and herbs you simply mix in your eggs before you cook. Great for salad dressings, and marinades.

Last is Carolina Gold Oil, Lee Britt is a fifth generation farmer in Harrellsville NC, now growing about 100 acres of sunflowers in addition to his other seasonal crops. He allows the sunflowers to die and dry in the field and then cold presses the seeds to get the oil. This wonderful cooking oil in gmo free and delicious.