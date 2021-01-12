Eat fresh foods from the North End Farmers Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This is the inaugural year for the North End Farmers Market. They have had wonderful support from their partners, ATCO, the owner at Camp North End, and the North End Community. Their goal to provide fresh local food each week from April to December. They operate on Wednesdays from 4 pm to 8 pm.
Their vendors include local farmers providing fresh produce and meats, artisan food vendors that bring fresh pasta, beautiful pies, and sweets. Craft artisans participate that create handmade candles, soap, skin care and jewelry products. The last day for 2021 is December 22, 2021 and the market will open again in April.