Eat ,order and shop at Tega Graze

Tega Graze has grazing boxes and more

Tega Graze, is a marvelous concept and business located in the beautiful town of Tega Cay, North Carolina . Owners Lindsay Gore and Chelsea Privette, have more on why Tega graze is becoming so popular.

We started Tega Graze in July of 2020 because at the time the concept hadn't been introduced to this area and we believed that this community would embrace the idea as much as we had! We were right and continued to be blown away by the support we have received! We began with just a weekly graze box option and 1 pickup location in 1 small town, to close to 15 different graze options and 3 pickup locations in 3 different cities/towns! THANK YOU LOYAL GRAZERS for continuing to trust us with your Charcuterie needs!!