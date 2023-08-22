Eat Your Way through the Jacksonville NC International Food trail

Now there are 26 different dining destinations on the list for visitors to enjoy

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The conception of the International Food Trail started in 2021 with an idea from the tourism team at Visit Jacksonville NC. Families come to Jacksonville NC from all over the world, because spouses are stationed at Camp Lejeune. People bring the food of their homeland with them and often that means opening a small family run restaurant.

In 2022 Heidi Billotto worked with Visit Jacksonville to publish the first phase of the trail - a dozen international restaurants serving authentic cuisine from countries around the world. The research entailed a 2 day trip where she ate at 27 different restaurants!

Early this year the partnership continued and Heidi returned to Jacksonville to try out a long list of new places. This time over the course of our 2-3 day visit Heidi ate at nearly 20 restaurants and as a result, the trail expanded.

Now there are 26 different dining destinations on the list for visitors to enjoy with everything from carne asada fries to Filipino baked goods, from Japanese short ribs to Jamaican beef patties, from Mexican ceviche to Cuban sandwiches.

Visitors don't have to eat at them all in 2 days - take your time, enjoy your vacation and map out your culinary mission one day at a time.

Read all about it at VisitJacksonvilleNC.com or get all the delicious details at HeidiBillottoFood.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.