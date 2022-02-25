Eating disorders are insidious

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eating disorders are not uncommon , you may know someone or may have been affected by an eating disorder. Juliet Kuehnle, license therapist from Sun Counseling and Wellness is here to breakdown this insidious disease. Eating disorder are very serious but they are treatable. Over 30 million people suffer from eating disorders and that number has only risen because of the pandemic. “Oftentimes eating disorders can be tough to recognize” says Kuehnle. The eating disorders range from bulimia, anorexia, binge eating, skipping meals and other sometimes peculiar habits.

There are also myths surrounding eating disorders that need to be debunked. Myths like, you can tell if someone has an eating disorder just by their appearance. Wrong! People think eating disorders are a choice or about someone’s vanity. Wrong! Eating disorders only affect rich white privileged girls? Wrong! Eating disorder affects everyone, no one is protected from becoming a victim to this mental illness. Watch out for the warning signs such as skipping meals, engaging in rigidity concerning food, exercising way too much and or just noticing a change in a persons baseline behaviors. All these signs are clues someone may be struggling with an eating disorder. If you or someone you know need help contact the NationalEatingDisorder.org. You can also follow Juliet on social media @YepigotoTherapy