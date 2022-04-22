Eco-friendly products for Earth Day

Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss shares some eco-friendly beauty & wellness products

BareOrganics superfoods are plant powdered, Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO, chemical-free, and naturally delicious, so you can feel good about what you're putting in your body.

Plant power by nails.inc is a revolutionary 73% plant based nail polish collection where every shade is 21 free (free from formaldehyde, acetone, parabens and 18 other ingredients), vegan, cruelty free, halal friendly, and comes in recyclable packaging.

Soften, repair, and revitalize hair for shinier and healthier looking strands with Garnier's plastic free packaging shampoo bars.

Kérastase is launching its first ever 100% recycled and recyclable aluminum shampoo bottles. The bottles can be refilled with Kérastase's new Eco Pouches, which use 82% less plastic, and are available in all of Kérastase's top-selling shampoos including the NEW Chroma Absolu Bain Riche Chroma Respect.