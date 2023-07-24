Economic Impacts on Homeowners -sponsored by Discover Home Loans, an Equal Housing Lender

New survey examines, how Inflation and interest rates are affecting homeowners

According to a new Discover Home Loans survey conducted in early 2023, rising interest rates continue to impact how Americans feel about moving or purchasing a new home.

In fact, 42% of respondents said they’re no longer looking to purchase a new home because of interest rates and 21% said they’re still looking but are now less set on purchasing a new home.

Additionally, the survey found that nearly 6 in 10 Americans (59%) have chosen to postpone a home improvement project because of inflation.

With ongoing challenges surrounding the housing market – both in purchasing as well as renovating...On Monday we spoke with Rob Cook, VP and CMO of Discover Home Loans. Cook offered his insights on the impacts of inflation on home renovations and home buying.

