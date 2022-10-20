ECPI University Tech Month Event

October 27th people can tour campus, watch demos, chat with staff

Example video title will go here for this video

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

This morning we were talking "tech" on Charlotte today, with ECPI University.

ECPI University was founded in Virginia in 1966, and was one of the very first schools to teach computer programming.

Today ECPI is a leader in career education with campuses in five states and online, and bills itself as a school that caters to "adult learners" .

The school offers fast tracks to degrees, with their 5-week courses. On Thursday, Dr. Michael Martin joined us, Martin has been teaching at the school for over two decades.

If you're interested in expanding your horizons, or starting a new career - ECPI's event on October 27th is for you: from 5-7pm they will have demos, lab tours, tech exhibits and more...staff will also be on hand to answer any questions you may have. To learn more go to ecpi.edu

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com