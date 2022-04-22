Take an edible cookie dough class with Sweet Spot Studio

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a fun date night or night out with your friends, take a class with Sweet Spot Studio! They offer a variety of different classes, including their Craft(y) Bake & Brew classes. These mini and casual classes take place at breweries around Charlotte. You'll get a beer included in your ticket, learn a yummy skill, and find out what Sweet Spot Studio is all about. Great for girls’ night out, date night, happy hour, out of town guests, and more!