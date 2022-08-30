Rising prices in Charlotte and nationwide

People are spending more on day to day expenses

According to Edward Jones, inflation and higher costs are delaying and changing major life milestones for Charlotte residents. In fact, a new study by financial services firm Edward Jones found that, in the last year, half (50%) of Charlotte residents adjusted their timelines for purchasing or selling a home, getting married, starting a family, changing careers, pursuing secondary education or retiring. They’re also feeling the impact of higher costs, rising interest rates and housing costs.

While there’s been no shortage of challenges, many Charlotte residents are putting a greater focus on health, family, finances and purpose. Charlotte residents are more resolved than ever to be debt-free (48% are prioritizing that goal), and connecting with family is a top priority. And while 42% of Charlotte residents delayed their original timelines for major life events, they’ve been on par with the national average in changing these key milestones.

